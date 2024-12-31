Food alert due to the presence of mollusks in frozen monkfish cubes from China

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has launched a food alert after detecting the presence of undeclared mollusks on the labeling of a batch of “Frozen Chinese Monkfish Cubes” from the KLOSKA Seafood brand. The agency has recommended people allergic to mollusks to avoid consuming this product.

According to the information provided by the AESAN, the product involved is batch 183, with a best-before date before April 2026 and is presented in 850-gram containers. It is in a frozen state, it has been initially distributed in the autonomous communities of the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Community of Madrid and the Region of Murcia. However, AESAN does not rule out that it has reached other parts of the national territory.





The main risk associated with the consumption of this product exclusively affects people allergic to mollusks, who could suffer adverse reactions when ingesting it. For the rest of the population, AESAN ensures that the product is safe and can be consumed without problems.

This information has been transmitted through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to ensure that the affected products are removed from points of sale. It is important to note that this food does not pose any danger to those who are not allergic.

The data of the product involved is detailed below: