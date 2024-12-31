Food alert due to the “potential risk” of a batch of organic licorice from Spain

European health authorities have issued an alert due to the presence of toxins in a batch of organic licorice from Spain that was being distributed by French brands. The notice comes from Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF)which is used by all members of the European Union when they detect health risks in food and feed on the market.

The alert for “potential risk” of the food in the event that it reached supermarkets and consumption, was launched by the French company in charge of the distribution of the product. In this case, the organic licorice root had a level of Ochratoxin A, a mycotoxin present in different varieties of mushrooms, much higher than what is allowed for human consumption.

Licorice root is a medicinal plant that is used in different compounds, from pills to licorice candies, and that has different benefits for the digestive system and is anti-inflammatory.

According to the RASFF notice, the French authorities have already recalled the batches of organic licorice root from Spain that were being distributed in the country, although it is unknown if there have been any affected consumers.