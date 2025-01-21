Food alert due to high levels of a type of coloring in sweets from Spain

The Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (in its acronym in English, RASFF) has issued a alert of “potential risk” when detecting the presence of high levels of dye E-124 in previous sweets from Spain. The withdrawal from the market has been ordered.

Alert for the presence of CBD in candies and oils distributed in Spain

This synthetic dye, of the azo derivative type and characterized by its bright red tone, is usually used in sweets. Although in small doses it may be associated with hyperactivity in children, in larger quantities it acts as a histamine releaser, which could intensify asthma symptoms.

In the same way, the RASFF has assessed the alert as a “potential risk”, although it does not define possible observable risks and classifies as unknown the possible symptoms to develop due to consumption of the product. The tracking of this product has been moved to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition.

Food alert due to the presence of aflatoxins in a textured soy protein product from Serbia



The RASFF (Rapid Alert System Feed and Food) system provides food and feed control authorities with a tool for exchanging information on the measures taken when a risk is detected in a feed or food.