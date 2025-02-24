The rapid food and feed alert system (Rasff) issued a “serious” alert by the detection of tents and swords contaminated with high levels of perfluoroctane sulfonate, which came from Spain and were also sold in France and Belgium.

The alert was broadcast on February 21 and both types of fish, very common in Spanish homes, They have already been withdrawn from the market in the three countries. The amount of perfluoroctane sulfonate tripled the authorized maximum, which is considered a persistent organic pollutant, present in insecticides, wrappers, cleaning products and textiles, among others.

In industrial processes

This chemical compound It is present in a variety of industrial processes, So it is relatively simple that is transmitted to fish, fruits, egg or even drinking water. At high levels, it can lead to serious health problems, interfering with reproductive and immune systems, as well as in the liver and kidneys.

A study by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, from English) warned on its website that sulfonic perfluoroctan (PFOS) can lead to problems also in the development of the fetus during pregnancy or in breastfeeding babies.