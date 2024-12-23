Agents of the Civil Guard, belonging to the ROCA Team of the Cáceres Company, They have immobilized 9,000 kilos of olivesnot suitable for human consumption in Salvatierra de Santiago (Cáceres).

Thus, in an inspection carried out at a point of sale of olives in said town in Cáceres, the agents have immobilized this fruit that It remained stored inside a plot under “inadequate” hygienic-sanitary conditions.as reflected in the report issued by the Pharmaceutical Services of the Extremadura Health Service, whose staff certified that they were not suitable for human consumption.

In the inspection, which took place on December 17, they were able to corroborate that the olives were stored in “poor” conditionsnails on the concrete floor and others directly on the ground.

Added to this fact was the spillage caused by the fruit, which released a liquid that came out onto the public road and flowed to a small stream, with possible contamination to the environment that could cause said spill.









Given the “insufficient hygienic-sanitary conditions” observed in the storage of the fruit, the agents have initiated different administrative proceedings against the person responsible for the point of sale for the alleged commission of several administrative infractions in matters of food health and the environment.

At the same time, they have immobilized the 9,000 kilos of olives that They must be destroyed or destined for a purpose other than food.since they have been classified as not suitable for human consumption, the Civil Guard has reported in a press release.

Responsible repeat offender

It should be noted that this person, responsible for the point of sale of olives, already proceeded in a similar way at the beginning of this year when the agents of this same team, when inspecting this same facility, corroborated a series of anomalies, reaching the point of immobilizing 15,000 kilos of olives not suitable for human consumption.

This action then led to the criminal investigation of the man, in January 2024, as alleged perpetrator of the crimes of disobedience, falsification of documents and crimes against public healthin an attempt, when the agents verified that the fruit had been removed, without authorization and under the immobilization seal, intending to transfer the olives to an oil mill for subsequent processing.