Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. More and more people, including those who work, come to the food queue of Espoo’s Hyvä arki ry. The number of customers needing food assistance has not decreased in the summer. The government’s cuts affect the number of people applying for food aid.

Very it doesn’t take long to stand at the end of the food line in Espoo, before the country’s government’s policy turns into a joke in the mouths of those waiting in line.

The estimated price tag of the so-called Turku hourly train has stuck in the minds of those waiting in line: three and a half billion euros. Espoo and the people of Espoo would also pay a big slice of this.

“And who the hell is going to Turku now?” says the person waiting for the food I met Fonselius.

Pensioner Tapani Fonselius got waiting number 24. “When I left working life, this has been a damn big help,” he praises. “Just as if there were more people here than normal.” Fonselius says his social benefits have been cut.

Fonselius stands in a circle of retired men from Espoo, waiting for the line to move forward. He has cycled to the place when the weather still allows. One says he came by train and a couple of friends by car.

“There are people all over the place, young people and pensioners,” waiting in line with Fonselius Aki Kämäräinen characterizes food applicants.

“Yes, a few dozen left,” says Aki Kämäräinen about housing support. “You have to be really grateful that you can get food here.” Kämäräinen says that he also got food while waiting in line and made new friends.

“As you can see, the parking lot is full of cars,” Fonselius says.

As a regular visitor, he has noticed the same change in Hyvä arki ry’s food distribution as other people waiting in line and distributing food.

“Yes, the number of people has increased, there is no getting anywhere.”

The same agree Hannu Hätönenvice president of Hyvä arki ry, which organizes food aid for people in Espoo.

“It has never really been so lively in July”, Hätönen recalls the past summer.

According to Hätönen’s observations, it has often been the case that the number of customers in need of food assistance has dropped in the warm summer weather.

“That has not happened now.”

Suvela in Espoo was distributing food to 120 people waiting in line on Friday morning, August 9, and the same amount in the afternoon. In both divisions, all 120 queue chips made their trades.

Good arki ry distributes food, bread and everyday necessities in Suvela, Espoo. At least bread is distributed every weekday, even in summer. Some food aid providers take summer breaks.

“We’ve always been told that people eat all year round,” says Hätönen.

Here, we operate according to the queuing tag principle: food applicants take a turn number and then go inside after their turn to choose what to take in their bag.

Here too, Hätönen notices a change, which he estimates took place during the early summer.

“Recently, tickets have gone in just 5-10 minutes. It’s never been like this before. I also get phone calls that there is no more than a light in the refrigerator.”

“These will last a couple of days at least. If there are guests, then for one day”, says pensioner Lino Toccastronzi and updates the appetite of the guests with a twinkle in the corner of his eye. He too has noticed a clear increase in the number of people waiting in line.

Good the everyday volunteers and employees have managed to get enough food without problems at least this summer despite the demand. It is thanks to the extensive network of partners, such as local grocery stores.

“And will this continue so that there will be such accelerations in the fall as well?” vice president Monika Meling ponders.

“If the number of customers continues to grow, it will be an interesting winter,” says Hannu Hätönen.

Hätönen thinks that at least one of the reasons is the government’s cuts. Among other things, unemployment benefits and housing allowance have been cut.

“We can already see the government’s drastic austerity measures. New people are coming to seek help.”

The staff of Hyvä arje has noticed that the new queuers seem to be Finnish regulars.

A couple of people waiting in line also talk about cuts and the increase in the price of food. The name of the Minister of Finance is mentioned.

Roland Koskinen has noticed one good side in the rise in prices. When blue cheese is sold in the store for as little as nine euros, customers don’t buy it and the cheese ends up in the grocery line. Koskinen last received blue cheese from food aid three weeks ago.

Hannu Hätönen has been distributing food aid for over thirty years. He estimates that working people with low incomes have become more common in the queue during the last five years.

Monika Meling and Hannu Hätönen have been puzzled by the high demand for food aid in the summer. However, it has been handled well. “There is nothing predictable about this work,” says Hätönen.

“Yes, people on low wages have to apply for food aid in addition to their salary. You don’t need statistics to prove that, it’s clearly visible.”

This can be deduced from the fact that some come to the queue in their work clothes.

“People come by car to pick up food, wearing overalls from the city or the post office. They pick up food during their lunch or coffee hour.”