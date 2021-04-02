Food aid | Korso’s food distribution space mess gets actors on the brink of despair, Vantaa terminates lease agreement

Back to life and Joshua Mission have not paid rent for storage space. Other food aid organizations do not have the same interest.

In Vantaa has risen from the distribution of food aid in Korso.

A couple of weeks ago, the Vantaa Leisure Board decided to terminate the lease agreement for the Urpiaisentie warehouse.

An inspection of the city’s space center revealed that in addition to the Back to Life Association, Joshua Mission had also stayed in the same warehouse, which doubled the use of space.

Joshua Mission has no lease with the city, but the organization has had an understanding that their presence is known to the city.

Deputy Mayor Riikka Åstrand justifies the termination of the lease on the basis of equal treatment of the organizations.

“The city has not paid for the rent of any other food aid operator,” says Åstrand.

Organizations, including Back to Life, receive a city operating grant, which, as the name implies, is intended for the activities of the organizations. Organizations have the opportunity to apply for rent support.

The city will terminate the lease of Urpiaisentie at the end of the year, after which the organizations can negotiate the lease with the farm center.

The City Government of Vantaa added to the decision to terminate the lease that the city will take care of the distribution of food aid in Korso without interruption.

Organizations grants and leases were transferred to the leisure industry last year. Since then, the industry has investigated whether hidden subsidies have been granted in the form of rent reductions.

According to Åstrand, the city has paid the rent for the premises on behalf of 19 organizations, either in full or in part. These agreements are now being settled.

“If the property used by the organization is of cultural and historical value and the organization cares, the city’s rental subsidy may be justified,” says Åstrand.

The storage facility on Urpiaisentie is classified as in poor condition and the city is planning to demolish it.

Korso’s food distribution gathers several dozen queuers on Urpiaisentie every week.­

Food distribution was started at the Urpiaisentie warehouse by Joshua Mission. Back to life, he used the warehouse to store eight food freezers, but distributed food in Koivukylä.

One of the founders of the Back to Life organization is the Vantaa Commissioner and the Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Mika Niikko. The executive director of the organization is Niiko’s son Sami Niikko.

Joshua Mission is a Christian aid organization headed by Niiko’s former election chief Timo Valtonen. Both are nominated in the Vantaa municipal elections on the lists of basic Finns. Sami Niikko is a municipal candidate in Helsinki.

Valtonen considers the termination of the lease agreement to be politically mechanized. He appears in a video published by Mika Niikko on Facebook, in which Niikko only interprets that the activity is perceived as too basic Finnish.

Korson food distribution has also been accused of using a warehouse for accommodation, and of raising money in connection with food distribution.

Joshua Mission Executive Director Timo Valtonen traces overnight speeches until the turn of the year, when food broadcasts were distributed until the wee hours of the morning. He admits the existence of the collection box, but says he has ensured that the box is allowed at the point of distribution.

“We’re talked about all sorts. For false gossip I have had in the past two to make a criminal complaint, “says Valtonen.

Valtonen has asked what kind of rent the city would ask for in the Urpiaisentie warehouse in the future. According to Valtonen, the rent of eight euros per square meter announced for him is too hard.

On the leisure board The basic Finns were left under the nail when the board Sirkka-Liisa Kähärän (sd) management decided to terminate the lease.

In his blog Kähärä argues that the notice period reduced to nine months is even longer than normal by the City of Vantaa.

The Back to Life Association is not moving to new premises in Nikinmäki until 2022. It is now unclear what will happen to the organisation’s eight cold pools during the transition period.

Sami Niikko has tried to find out if the lease could be transferred to Joshua Mission. To his surprise, there is no lease at all in the farm management.

“Apparently, the city in its time has only shown space for the use of the association,” Niikko smiles.

According to Sami Niikko, the use of the premises has been spacious. The city has handed over and commissioned keys to the premises to other actors, and the keys have circulated among the actors.

“In my time, there have been five different organizations operating on the premises that have had their own keys. At no point has the farm been exclusively managed by the Back to Life Association. ”