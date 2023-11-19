Food | A Finnish company starts making food from electricity and air – this is what the product tastes like

The Finnish Solar Foods built a protein factory that is the only one of its kind in the world. Food is produced with the power of electricity and hydrogen.

Yellow the flour sticks to the palate. The mild taste reminds me of something I once tasted, but I can’t remember it at all. Maybe some forest mushroom, maybe some protein supplement.

I guess this is the umami the chefs are talking about.

In my mouth is a protein called solein produced by the Finnish company Solar Foods. Not many people in the world have tasted it.

Solein is partly made from carbon dioxide captured from the air, with the power of hydrogen produced by electricity. The name refers to solar energy, although the technology works on any electricity.

A factory has just been built in Vehkala, Vantaa, where next year solein will start producing 120,000 kilos per year.

Solein powder made in the Leppävaara laboratory. At the factory starting at the beginning of the year, the grain size is wanted to be larger.

The tasting takes place in Leppävaara, Espoo, where Solar Foods’ office and laboratory are located.

Making protein “out of thin air” is often brought up in the headline when writing about solein. At the top of the company’s website it says “food out of thin air”, i.e. food from the air.

Still, using carbon dioxide captured from the air as a raw material is not even the most amazing thing here. The invention shakes up the notions of what kind of biological process can produce food.

The video shows how the solein taste test went:

Soleine is a very protein-rich food, the production of which does not require photosynthesis at any stage, i.e. connecting plants that convert the sun’s energy into sugars. It is difficult to come up with other examples.

Vegetable proteins? Connection result.

Meat? Eat contact products or something that ate contact products.

Mushroom proteins? They need plants too.

On the wall of the development laboratory next to the office, the slogan “Liberating protein production“.

The company at the tasting is Solar Foods’ technology director, doctor of bioprocess engineering Juha-Pekka Pitkänen. I ask him where they are liberating protein production, when the sign once promises an exemption.

“Land use”, Pitkänen answers.

The first product made from solein for consumers is ice cream, where solein replaces milk protein.

Let’s taste more ice cream. It is brought to us in graceful metal spoons like even a finer dessert dish.

Ice cream is the first solein product sold to consumers. There is a restaurant in Singapore where you can get it.

In the EU, solein is still in the process of being approved as a food. It will take at least a year.

In this vegan ice cream, solein has replaced milk protein and the fat is coconut fat. This is good. I can’t tell if the nutty note in the flavor comes from the coconut or the solein.

The tan color comes from carotenoids such as beta-carotene. They were produced by a bacterium of the Xanthobacter genus found in the shore sediments of the Turku archipelago in 2018.

Solein consists of that bacterium. We eat bacteria, the dead kind.

This Xanthobacter strain has also been granted a patent by the European Patent Office.

Xanthobacter growth on the culture medium.

Pitkänen opens the door to the laboratory and steps to the refrigerator. There is a disk-shaped growing platform with the year 2019 written on it. That’s where it all started. Small yellow spots have grown against the transparent plastic cover. They are Xanthobacter cultures, still alive.

A couple of steps away from the refrigerator is the company’s first bioreactor, with a yellow liquid pouring out of the window.

There, the Xanthobacter divides and divides, eventually turning the liquid the color of a ripe mango, as long as it receives four substances: carbon dioxide, hydrogen, oxygen, and ammonium nitrogen. In addition, the bacterium needs some minerals, such as zinc and cobalt, without which the bacterium would not be able to produce vitamin B12.

The bacterium’s ability to use hydrogen as a source of energy in its metabolism is exceptional.

“When our body burns sugars, it burns hydrogen.”

Solar Foods’ pilot plant in Leppävaara, Espoo operates the company’s first bioreactor.

Solar Foods The Technology Research Center was founded in 2017 based on a research project of VTT and Lappeenranta–Lahti University of Technology (Lut).

The US space agency Nasa and the scientific community already knew in the 1960s that there are bacteria that can successfully use hydrogen. Solar Foods had to find such a bacteria.

“There were about twenty features that had to be realized,” Pitkänen says. It had to break down in the reactor quickly, it had to be suitable for food.

We got bingo from the Turku archipelago.

“Now we are trying to sell this idea back to NASA.”

Solar Foods is participating in NASA’s Deep space food challenge, which seeks food production methods for flights to deep space.

The process works both on a small and large scale, Pitkänen assures.

But how big? We will find out about that in Vantaa.

The lobby of the Vehkala factory in Vantaa has facilities for the future test kitchen and restaurant. The pharmacy pension fund has invested 14 million euros in the building, and Solar Foods is renting it.

Factory In Vantaa’s Vehkala, it’s like wrapping paper has been revealed. The floor of the solein restaurant, which will sometimes be opened in the lobby, shines. According to Pitkänen, this factory, which looks very large, is still a “demo”, i.e. an experimental plant.

An employee of a German factory supplier fiddles with his tools next to us as we settle down to look at the core of production: bioreactors. These are of another order of magnitude than what we see in the laboratory.

The bacterial solution is transferred step by step to an ever larger tank. The largest can hold 20 cubes of liquid. According to Pitkänen, the product of the production that will start in Vantaa early next year is still too expensive.

“We need to reach a 50-100 times scale in production. Then the factory would be maybe five times as big as this one.”

That is the goal of Solar Foods, if everything goes well and there is enough funding. The company has received EU hydrogen economy money. It also applied for crowdfunding. The largest owner is Fazer.

The bioreactors at the Vantaa factory are in a completely different size category than those at the Espoo laboratory.

In Pitkänen’s opinion, the first large factory could also be built in Finland. Vantaa could remain for product development use.

This intermediate step is necessary in order to gain experience and data from the process. At full scale, the price of solein for the consumer could be five euros per kilo, Pitkänen estimates. Then it would compete with soy and pea products.

The protein content is low. There are 65–70 grams of protein in 100 grams of solein.

“ “There they still live happily, here they are killed.”

In many in another country, you would hardly be able to explore the factory of a new invention so freely. In Vantaa, the whole process is bypassed. In addition to Pitkänen, the director of bioprocess development is walking next to him Petri Tervasmäkialso a doctor of bioprocess engineering.

Both of them answer competently, and you don’t hear American-style exaggeration from either of them, even though we are on the verge of an exciting invention.

Petri Tervasmäki (left) and Juha-Pekka Pitkänen are prepared for the fact that problems still have to be solved when starting the factory. “We like that,” says Pitkänen.

In the tanks, we try to get the cell density as high as possible. Then comes the second, inevitable stage.

“There they still live happily, here they are killed,” Pitkänen says, pointing first to the bioreactors and then to another tank. Bacteria are killed by heating.

Then comes the separation. Drying is done in a 17 meter high hall, where the cell mass is blown to heights in a cone. Drying milk powder, for example, would look the same.

The goal of drying in Vantaa is a larger grain size than in the powder we tasted in the Espoo laboratory. Then it wouldn’t stick to the palate and would be less polluting.

“For us, the beginning of the process resembles brewing or yeast production, this end is like the dairy industry,” says Pitkänen.

The hall built for drying solein is the highest in the factory.

However, we also see two large devices that can hardly be found in a dairy or a brewery.

In one of the halls, there is a device made in Lappeenranta that captures carbon dioxide from the air into resin. 15 percent of the carbon dioxide fed into the tanks is obtained from it.

“That air comes from our office premises,” Pitkänen says.

In the second hall, a newly installed Norwegian electrolyzer is plodding along. It splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. It provides the hydrogen needed by the bacterium.

Electrolysis consumes a lot of electricity. That is the reason why it makes sense to manufacture solein in countries like Finland, where there is a lot of electricity produced with low emissions.

“And where sunlight is less available”, Pitkänen adds.

Is not easy understand that the primary production of food can also look like this. There are no fields and nooks and crannies, there are steel-colored tanks and pipes.

The question creeps into my mind, can this make sense in terms of energy efficiency.

Isn’t photosynthesis refined in evolution a superior way to convert the sun’s energy into food? Why replace it with a solar or wind power plant and a bioreactor?

Pitkänen assures that the energy efficiency of solein production holds up well when compared to agriculture. Peer reviewed life cycle calculations have been made.

“In connection, about half a percent of the sun’s energy is recovered. With us, if you calculate the loss of the solar panel and the loss of electrolysis and the loss of the bioreaction, we end up with about 3–4 percent,” says Pitkänen.

Efficiency improves if the waste heat from hydrogen production can be used in the district heating network. We plan to do the same in Vantaa.

“The advantage is also a closed cycle, which does not have impacts on water bodies such as nutrient emissions from fertilizers.”

The factory’s equipment also includes a device made in Lappeenranta that captures carbon dioxide from the air. Carbon dioxide is used as a raw material in the bioreactor.

The carbon footprint of solein has been calculated to be about one hundredth of the carbon footprint of meat.

What about the freedom from land use promised by the laboratory’s sign. Wind turbines and solar panels also need space, right?

Pitkänen refers to the energy efficiency calculation here as well. The surface area of ​​solar panels is needed to produce a certain amount of calories many times less than a field would be needed.

Still, Solar Foods does not aim to end agriculture. Pitkänen sees solein as a new way to produce protein so that space is saved for nature and the use of water and energy is under control.

The Vantaa factory is a big leap in a project that has progressed quickly, but the most difficult phase seems to be yet to come. No recipe in any cookbook yet says “solein” in the ingredients section.

“We chemists develop this process, but in the endgame it comes down to the fact that food people and chefs have to develop that tasty product.”