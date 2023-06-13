Food | A decrease in food production costs is expected, but it will not please the consumer right away

The great flood in Ukraine may raise the price of grain to new heights.

Foodstuffs production costs are expected to decrease slightly this year, according to the June financial review of the Food and Beverage Association. During the last year, production prices have been affected by, among other things, increases in the prices of raw materials and energy.

“A year ago in May, for example, the price of grain was historically high. Now we have come down quickly from there, back to the level of around 2021”, says the ETL economist of the Food Industry Association Bate Ismail In an interview with STT.

in Ukraine The Kahovka dam, which broke last week, is crippling the area’s crop and farming in the Dnieper region, estimates a researcher from the Finnish Environment Institute Harri Myllyniemi. Ismail finds it surprising that the consequences of the destroyed dam are not reflected in grain price forecasts.

“If Ukraine’s grain level collapses, the price of grain would start to rise again. In Finland, the price level of grain, soy feed and other plant-based products comes directly from the European stock market,” says Ismail.

For the consumer the fall in food prices will be delayed until next fall. The Food Industry Association estimates that the cost level will decrease both in primary production and in industry.

“The prices that will be in stores in the fall have already been agreed in the spring or early summer of this year. The change in prices comes with a delay to the consumer due to the production chain.”

The previous rise in prices has changed the buying behavior of consumers, and they have preferred stores’ own foreign import brands instead of domestic products.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this trend continued. It definitely worries us.”