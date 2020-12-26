A handicapped homeless person lies down next to his wheelchair at Essen main station and falls asleep. A 16-year-old kicks the man several times and pulls a knife. The victim only arrives at the hospital two hours later.

E.A 16-year-old is said to have mistreated a handicapped homeless person near Essen main station with a series of kicks in the body and head. According to the Federal Police, the 48-year-old man was attacked early in the morning on Christmas Day after he lay down next to his wheelchair and fell asleep.

The video recordings in this area show that the 16-year-old kicked the victim 16 times in the body and head with an interruption of several minutes, as the federal police announced on Saturday.

A 14-year-old companion of the young people is said to have stood by indifferently and watched the outbreak of violence. The 16-year-old from Essen is said to have threatened the victim with a knife and indicated a stab movement against the stomach.

Railway employees became aware of the man who was bleeding in the face

The 48-year-old dragged himself into his wheelchair and probably went into an S-Bahn out of fear of further abuse, said a spokesman for the federal police. About two hours after the fact, railway employees became aware of the man who was bleeding from his face and who complained of pain all over his body. Rescue workers took the injured person to a hospital.

The two girls are already known to the emergency services from numerous crimes at Essen main station, said the federal police. You will be questioned by the authorities in the coming days. It will be investigated because of threat and dangerous bodily harm.