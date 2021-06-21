The rock band Foo Fighters was presented last Sunday in the Madison Square Garden from New York, in the middle of the vaccination program developed throughout the United States.

The event marked the return to full-capacity indoor concerts in the Big Apple, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“If we can keep our fucking shit together we can do this more often” – Dave Grohl, tonight at @TheGarden @foofighters #longliverocknroll pic.twitter.com/E1vIc57LQw – Yedda (she / her) (@yeddinha) June 21, 2021

The concert could only be attended by people who were fully vaccinated, either with the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or with the single Johnson & Johnson application.

Together, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp and Foo Fighters are making New York history by welcoming vaccinated fans to this iconic venue for the first 100% capacity stadium concert since March 2020. A resounding new endorsement to the return of live music, “said the production in charge of the show in a statement.

Thus, the cycle of concerts that Bruce Springsteen would begin on June 26 in New York, which at first had been presented as the concert that would mark the return to activities in closed spaces after the restrictions against COVID-19, was anticipated by Dave Grohl’s band.

“Madison Square Garden is ready. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months, and we’re excited to finally welcome a crowd full of fully vaccinated and roaring Foo Fighters fans, ”said James Dolan, CEO and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

“We have been looking forward to this day for over a year,” said Dave Grohl. “And they are going to feel very strongly our excitement for having returned. New York, get ready for a long night of screaming together for 26 years of Foos, ”he added.

… The @foofighters unveil the “dee gees” for the first time. pic.twitter.com/acLyLa6KbC – fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) June 21, 2021

In this way, the Foo Fighters mark the reopening of the city, which provides a wide range of shows for its citizens and for those who visit it.

On the other hand, the state of New York announced last week that it lifted the restrictions implemented in the face of the pandemic, after reaching the threshold of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Life is about prospering. Life is seeing people. Life is loving life, it is celebrating. Life is about enjoying life is about interacting. And now we live again in lifeCuomo declared when making the announcement.

“We have reached 70% vaccination. It is the national goal, and we have achieved it ahead of schedule. What does 70% mean? It means that we can go back to the life we ​​know”, He pointed out about his State, which was the first epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

David Grohl and his band open the concerts at MSG after 70% vaccination process in the US Photo: Instagram capture