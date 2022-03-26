Rock is in mourning. The news of the death of taylor hawkinsdrummer of Foo Fighters, It has shocked thousands of fans and friends of the artist around the world, especially since he was a young musician and had a sudden death.

In the midst of the sad news, the group’s followers used their social networks to send their condolences and messages of encouragement to the members of the band and the drummer’s family, while others remembered a photo of Taylor Hawkins that went viral days before his death.

Photo of Taylor Hawkins fulfilling her childhood dream went viral before her death

The drummer was able to fulfill the dream of a little fan when the Foo Fighters concert was canceled in Paraguay due to weather conditions (heavy rains) experienced in that country.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Foo Fighters never perform a concert in Peru?

Realizing that she was not going to be able to meet her idols, the infant, named Emma Sofía, decided to show her talent with the drums outside the hotel where the American band was staying.

Taylor Hawkins was no stranger to the talent of his fan and had the gesture of leaving his hotel room to greet his fan and even take a photo together with her to immortalize the moment. This postcard went viral in a few hours on Twitter.

“My daughter, since he found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, started a campaign to meet them. Today we take his drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at his call”, wrote Julius, father of Emma Sofía, on his Twitter profile. This was the last public appearance of musician Taylor Hawkins.

YOU CAN SEE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Emma Sofía was able to take a picture with Taylor Hawkins two days before her death. Photo: capture Twitter

Fans shocked by the death of Taylor Hawkins

A few hours into their musical show at the Picnic Stereo Festival, Foo Fighters canceled their show due to the unexpected death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. As a result, fans around the world lamented this tragic news.

“Incredible Taylor Hawkins. Two days ago he was just being super nice to his fans here and now he’s just gone”, “We are getting fewer and fewer rock heroes (…) RIP Taylor Hawkins”, “I can’t believe Taylor Hawkins is dead. A genius, a brilliant musician, a dark day for music. A few days ago she fulfilled Emma’s dream, today she is no longer there “, were some comments left by fans of the rock band.

Taylor Hawkins passed away on the night of March 25 at the age of 50. Photo: Twitter