“Here we go, motherfuckers,” he yelled Dave Grohl, the leader of Foo fighters, marking what would happen in the almost three hours of rock’n’roll that would follow in the reopening of the Madison Square Garden.

It was Sunday the 20th at night, after playing Times Like These. It was the first concert in the World’s Most Famous Arena since the Covid-19 shutdowns began back in March 2020. Grohl paused when the topic ended, looked around, shook his head in amazement, and said “Here we go, mother fuckers.”

The event marked a return to full-capacity indoor concerts in New York.

Foo Fighters at the reopening of Madison Square Garden. / AFP Photo

The concert could only be attended by people who were 100% vaccinated, either with the two doses of Pfizer or Modern, or with the single application of Johnson & Johnson.

After 15 months without live music, it really felt surreal to be shouting along with 18,000 people in a crowded place, Jonathan Cohen recounts in Variety, one of the privileged attendees to the recital.

All vaccinated

Entry required proof of Covid-19 vaccine. There were reports of lax protocol from some concert goers, although Cohen did not witness any. On a similar note, there were a small number of anti-vaccine protesters outside Madison.



Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden before a Foo Fighters show. Reuters photo

But after waiting over beers, the whole show seemed both familiar and totally strange. Fortunately, one could not have asked for better stadium rock than the Foos, who, with their stadium-sized songs and sound, are well prepared to rise to this special occasion and offered frequent thrills and surprises. throughout his set of 24 songs “, relates the chronicler of Variety.

Together, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp and Foo Fighters are making New York history by welcoming vaccinated fans to this iconic venue for the first 100% capacity stadium concert since March 2020. This important moment will mark the first concert at this stadium in more than 460 days and the first event with 100% vaccinated attendees, in a new resounding endorsement of the return of live music, “said the production in charge of the show in a statement.



A fan holds up a sign as people queue to attend the Foo Fighters show, which required proof of vaccination to enter. Reuters photo

The band led by Dave Grohl anticipated, thus, the concert cycle that will do Bruce springsteen since next Saturday, June 26 in New York, which had been presented as the concert that would mark the return to activities in closed spaces after the restrictions against the coronavirus.

“Madison Square Garden is ready. We have been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a crowd full of fully vaccinated and roaring Foo Fighters fans, “said James Dolan, MSG Entertainment CEO and CEO.



An anti-cradle protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty, outside Madison Square Garden before the show. Reuters photo

“We have been looking forward to this day for over a year,” said Dave Grohl. “And they are going to feel very strongly our excitement for having returned. New York, get ready for a long night of screaming together for 26 years of Foos. “

The list of two dozen songs? Times Like These, The Pretender, Learn To Fly, No Son of Mine, The Sky Is a Neighborhood, Shame Shame, Rope, Run, My Hero, These Days, Medicine At Midnight, Walk, Somebody To Love (Queen cover, sung by Taylor Hawkins), Monkey Wrench, Arlandria, Breakout, Creep (Radiohead cover, sung by Dave Chappelle), All My Life, Aurora, This Is a Call, Best of Your, Making a Fire, You Should Be Dancing Y Everlong.

