Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, where he was for the participation of Foo Fighters in the Estéreo Picnic festival, as confirmed by the American band through social networks.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room where he was staying in the Colombian capital and the causes of his death were not initially revealed.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live with us all forever,” the band reported on their Twitter account.

Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 17, 1972, and joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, after having worked with Canadian singer Alanis Morissette. He was one of the most popular figures in the band alongside former Nirvana member Dave Grohl.

Following the drummer’s death, the performance of the performers of “Learn To Fly” and “Best Of You” was canceled and the organizers of the three-day event announced that those who purchased a ticket only for Friday, March 25, will also be able to enter the Sunday.

Foo Fighters were one of the headlining acts at the Estéreo Picnic festival and Hawkins’ death was reported an hour before the scheduled performance time.

The band also canceled a concert it had planned in Paraguay.