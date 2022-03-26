Musician was found lifeless in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. Police investigate cause of death. Band would play this Sunday at the Lollapalooza Brasil festival. Musician Taylor Hawkins, 50, drummer for the band Foo Fighters, who would play at the Lollapalooza Brasil festival this Sunday, was found dead in Bogotá, Colombia.

The information was released in the early hours of Saturday (26/03) by the band itself on social media.

According to the website of the Colombian magazine Semana, local authorities confirmed last night that the musician was found dead in a hotel in the Colombian capital. The police are investigating the death and have already cordoned off the hotel.

The group had a show scheduled in the city for this Friday night, inside the Estéreo Pìcnic festival. The event announced that the band had canceled their South American tour.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” reads a statement released by the band.

“His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live with us all forever. Our hearts are with his wife, children and family. We ask that your privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, after recording the band’s second album, The Color and the Shape, and after a friction between lead singer Dave Grohl and then-drummer William Goldsmith.

Years later, he formed the band Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, in which he also sang in addition to playing drums.

md (AFP, AP, ots)

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat