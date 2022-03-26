Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the American rock band Foo Fighters, has died aged 50. The band announced that on Twitter on Friday evening announced† “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement said. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

The rock band is on tour in South America and would perform in the Colombian capital Bogotá on Friday. That concert was canceled due to the death of Hawkins, who, according to local Colombian media was found dead in his hotel room. He leaves behind a wife, a son and two daughters.

Foo Fighters was founded in 1995 by Dave Grohl, the former drummer of the American grunge band Nirvana. Hawkins joined the band two years after its formation. Well-known songs are ‘The Pretender’, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Everlong’.