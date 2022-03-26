Musician Taylor Hawkins of the renowned Foo Fighters band passed away this afternoon in Bogotá. Presentation of the band was cancelled.
The Foo Fighters did not appear on stage due to the death of the drummer. Photo: Instagram.
Rock is in mourning. Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters passed away on March 25 in Colombia. The musical group had to cancel its presentation due to the sad news for the fans. We will expand shortly.
