Next Wednesday, January 20, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and other artists will perform at the concert that will take place after the inauguration ceremony of the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Through a tweet, the Inaugural Committee announced the inclusion of the musicians to the lineup for the Celebrando América event. The band led by Dave Grohl and the singer of Dancing in the dark are joined by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bon Jovi.

Tweet from the Biden Inauguration Committee. Photo: Twitter capture

The participation of Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and John Legend was also confirmed.

Last Thursday, it was reported that the person in charge of reciting the national anthem of the United States would be the pop singer Lady Gaga. Also, the committee communicated the musical participation of Jennifer Lopez.

Celebrando América will begin at 8.30 pm on January 20 and will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN. Likewise, the event can be followed through the social networks of the Biden Inaugural Committee.

Demi Lovato expressed her excitement at being present at the event

On Wednesday, January 13, Demi Lovato surprised by announcing on her social networks that she would be present at the ceremony.

“I am very proud to announce that I will be joining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at their special Celebrating America event on January 20 at 8.30 pm I was speechless when asked to perform. You can tune in to various television channels and live streaming services, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Camp Rock protagonist showed her support for the Democratic leader from the beginning and was also among the first to condemn the assault on the Capitol by the followers of Donald Trump.