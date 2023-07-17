The heat of these days “is ideal for mosquitoes, perfect for them”. For several reasons. The first is that “many of those who have arrived from tropical areas in recent years, adapting to our country, love high temperatures: they are more of a species because they are able to survive better in this climate, and, in general, even individual insects in the heat are able to move much better”. But there are several reasons why these insects torment us more than usual on hot days, as Diego Fontaneto of the National Research Council (Cnr) Water Research Institute (IRSA) of Verbania explains to Adnkronos Salute.

With very humid heat, then, “the small collections of water where the larvae develop – continues the expert – remain longer. In areas of dry desert heat, on the other hand, the water dries up. Furthermore, when the water it’s warm, the larvae grow faster. And if in spring it takes 10 days to complete the cycle from the egg to the adult that stings, now they do it all in 4 or 5 days”.

However, once the heat is over, the mosquitoes will not end: “In October, when the others leave, the Korean one will circulate, which flies at the first cold. We have had this species for 4 or five years. It arrived recently, but it is widespread in all of Northern Italy. It can transmit some diseases, not really nice ones, such as Japanese encephalitis. In October, however, in general we are less out and about and are more covered, so we come into less contact with this mosquito”.