In the last few hours, a document from the Chamber of Deputies dating back to 2018 appeared on Twitter, in which the new president Lorenzo Fontana writes, twice, “unexplained“Instead of clerk. The page “Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics” – which shows the most absurd moments of Italian politics – has announced the paper which at the time was delivered to communicate “the positions and offices of all kinds that he held on the date of submission of the candidacy”

The newly elected President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana, in his statement regarding previous employment, misspelled the word ’employee’ twice – he wrote ‘inpiegato’, ‘enployee’, with an ‘n’, instead of ’employed’ with an ‘m’. pic.twitter.com/hlQPzqWCV7 – Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics (@CrazyItalianPol) October 16, 2022

Immediate comments from those who underlined theinconsistency between the grammatical error and the fact that Fontana has three degrees. “How strange for a” voracious reader “” writes a user, recalling the tweet of Francesco Giubilei who defended the Speaker of the House a few days ago, saying that “he is a person of depth” and that he saw him while “he was buying 6 / 7 books “. There was no lack of those who also highlighted another data that emerges from the document: Fontana has been on leave since 2009. “Is it more scandalous that the president of the Chamber of Deputies does not know how to write” iMpiegato “or the fact that he has been on leave since 2009?” Someone asks.