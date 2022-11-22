“Nemo clinical centers have always fought to improve the quality of life of people suffering from neuromuscular diseases. The project ‘We inhabit new spaces of freedom‘, that is to say the smart home, inclusive and safe, is a further tool available to patients to make them independent in their daily lives within the home“. So at Adnkronos Salute Alberto Fontanapresident of Nemo Clinical Centers, today in Rome on the sidelines of the presentation event of ‘We live in new spaces of freedom’, a project promoted by Biogen and Nemo Clinical Centers in collaboration with Nemo Lab, under the patronage of Aisla (Italian Lateral Sclerosis Association amyotrophic), Famiglie Sma (Parents Association for Research on Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and Uildm (Italian Union for the fight against muscular dystrophy).

“The alliance between clinical research, scientific research and technology – concludes Fontana – has the sole objective of improving the quality of life of people with neuromuscular disabilities, but in general of all people with a highly disabling disability. It’s the small gestures that can make the difference in our daily lives: because being able to turn the light switch on or off yourself, or govern the technological equipment we have at home, is fundamental for us”.