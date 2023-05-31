“We need a strong commitment from the institutions to support and promote scientific research, so that it is possible to identify increasingly effective and advanced therapies in the sign of an increasingly avant-garde society not only in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields, but also in respect of the dignity and quality of life of the individual”. This was written by the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana in a message sent on the occasion of an event promoted today by Aism, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, in the Senate for the week dedicated to the disease.

“Humanity’s moral progress – continues Fontana – is also measured by the ability to fully protect the dignity of the sick, who must never feel alone in this long and painful challenge. I believe that the initiative constitutes a precious opportunity to draw attention to numerous aspects that this seriously disabling pathology requires us to address with due attention”. “There is in fact – he adds – an increasing need for conscious and active solidarity towards people who are affected by it, who often find themselves having to face difficulties at work, in social life and in everyday life together with their families called to perform multiple and burdensome tasks of assistance and care”.

“I express – concludes Fontana – my sincere appreciation and my gratitude for the important information and awareness-raising activity carried out since 1968 by Aism. Thanks to the significant contribution of all the volunteers who work there, it has in fact been possible to raise awareness of the conditions of those affected by this pathology, calling the institutions and citizens to an active commitment in favor of patients and families”.