Fontana: “I think first of winning. Then of the role of the Brothers of Italy”

“I am of the opinion that we have to take one step after another. In the meantime let’s think about winning, which is the main and fundamental thing”. So the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanaon the sidelines of the presentation of the League’s candidates in the regional elections, commented on the statements of Giorgia Meloni which, in case of victory, asks for a more central role of the Brothers of Italy in addition. Even with respect to the hypothetical vice presidency a Romano La Russa, Fountain he added: “Then we’ll meet and talk about it.”

