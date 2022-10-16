De Luca against Fontana: “He is a troglodyte”

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the Campaniajust can’t keep the slipper closed and at the 37th Conference of Young Entrepreneurs in Confindustria in Capri he makes a semi – feline leap (the chiattosa age is all there) and takes possession of the microphone and externally: “I am among those who have not yet disposed of the emotion, I am moved by the two choices made: Ignazio ‘Benito’ La Russa and that other. Now he is the second position of the state: I hope he goes dressed a little better, without his shirt and belly outside, for aesthetic reasons “.

The governor is a river in flood: “The elections of La Russa and Fontana were choices not of political innovation but of political politics, as it was for Scilipoti. “La Russa and Fontana do not seem to me to be choices of political innovation, Fontana even dangerous, compared to him Ferdinand of Bourbon was a revolutionary”.

And then again on Berlusconi: “He is still on his honeymoon. If there is a government of thick ‘chapeau’, but it is not made up of choices like Ignazio Maria Benito or that other troglodyte“. At this point De Luca has become a national case even if it is clear that he is aiming to be the secretary of the Democratic Party and is in the electoral campaign. even on the body shaming, whose reproach is – in words – so dear to the left. The considerations on how he is dressed and on the “belly of The Russa “give the sign of the institutional degradation to which Italy has been led by subjects like this old political tool, which among other things has just returned his son Piero to the blocked list – accused of bankruptcy – to Montecitorioother than the political politics of others.

The reference he made to Ferdinand Antonio Pasquale Giovanni Nepomuceno Serafino Gennaro Benedetto of Bourbon, demonstrates how its culture is country fair stuff sucked by some bignami di Wikipedia. As for the reference to “the other, the troglodyte” and that is the new elected president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontanamoreover, also vice – president of the League, we are pure insult and it is simply disconcerting the total contempt for democracy and its rituals that De Luca demonstrates.

After all, the bizarre positions of the former communist and philosopher De Luca are known to all. In times of pandemic they were further exacerbated because after reading in Mickey Mouse about how the Chinese had closed people indoors for months he tried to imitate them. Psychoanalysis can help in the interpretation of why the subject is like this: once, as a child, that is, at the time of the Bourbons or a few years later, he saw a TV report on Rudolph Giuliani and he got excited like a horned salamander.

Since then he thinks he is the former executioner mayor of New York and since the institutions in Italy have left him guilty to do it, he has taken a liking to us and has exploited the fact that in this poor country of ours the more you behave badly the more you are rewarded. Then in a land of lead and waste, as it is currently there Campania, moreover beautiful for the landscape and its imposing history, has found those who appreciate it and by wandering among village fairs and fried fish has managed to dazzle the voters who are always ready to bite the hook of a slovenly and degraded populism as is his . With those outfits from his municipal dominico misso, with his papal-like white dial watch, with his grim look from Sauron del Vesuvio / Monte Fato, to stay in the theme Tolkien in these days so fashionable, we can no longer get it out of the way.

It is surprising that the choir of ballers of Fountain a journalist like Flavia Perina has been added who who is inside these things knows very well that she was part of the Youth Front as a young man and loved a book on which generations of militants were formed and that is “The men and the ruins” by Julius Evola , the leading philosopher of the far right. Who knows, maybe the Perina she is envious of having left the boat too soon and is now plagued by the ex syndrome. Envy of former comrades is a bad thing.

In any case, what is happening in these hours is the sign that democracy in Italy is not yet an accomplished fact with a still violent and overbearing left that would like to continue to govern even now, without having been chosen by the Italian people, a ‘ this art in which they are masters.

