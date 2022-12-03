Covid red zone, Speranza’s chat on Conte also appears. THE CASE

February 28th 2020, 4.59 pm. Attilio Fontanagovernor of the Lombardy Region, sends a “secret email” to Angelo Borelliat the head of the Civil Protection and the secretariat of the Prime Minister, that of the Ministry of Economic Development and the secretariat of the Ministry of the Interior, putting as subject: “Urgent-proposed measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus and the spread of Coronarivus, order to integrate medium-sized and large structures for sale to the Prime Minister“. The letter proposes to maintain the “mild” measures of the previous days, effectively avoiding the red zone, despite the data beyond the critical threshold. A reveal is the newspaper Tomorrow.

Which between crucial steps of the letter highlights: “With the note transmitted, the Lombardy Region requested the substantial maintenance, for the week of 2 to 8 March, of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus valid before this week, already adopted with the decree of 23 February 2022 for the municipalities in the lower Lodi area and with the ordinance for the rest of the regional territory”. Fountain, second Tomorrowwould have justified staying in yellow area through the presentation of some slides, which highlighted how the incidence of infections has been high in a few territories and how the measures adopted on February 25 are valid. But it is precisely this text that has aroused perplexities in the investigations by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office.

But not only Fontana. According to Tomorrow the chats between the former minister are also in the proceedings of the Bergamo prosecutors who investigate the management of the pandemic Roberto Speranza and Silvio Brusaferro in which they discuss the defendants of the prime minister Joseph Conte to adopt the red areas also in Alzano and Nembro, which in the meantime have become the hotbed of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

