Victor Font, candidate for the presidency of Barcelona went through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER In the absence of three days for the elections to the presidency of the Barça club.

President: “I am convinced that I can be president. But obviously it depends on the partners.”



Candidates in the Cup match: “We were commenting on the game and the plays. The feeling of the empty field did not get into the protocol.”

Club: “It reinforces the idea of ​​the club model that we want for the members. The president’s chair looks like an electric chair because the president acts as if he were an owner. The control mechanisms do not work. The assembly of delegates works the same as in the 80s We either solve this or it may continue to happen. “

Using club money or diverting funds to take money: “It seems to me all very serious. The partners do not deserve it and it stains the reputation in the whole world and not by winning the sixth Champions”.

Messi’s continuity: “The partners who listen to Laporta have to make a leap of faith because based on what can be said this, what do they know? Which partner is going to believe based on the friendship he has with a president. decisions with the one that offers him the best and most credible sports project “.

It bothers him that Xavi has not said that he does not go with Font: “He has publicly told what I have been telling. Xavi has said it. He is an asset of Barça.”

Xavi sports director: “Laporta has said that he does not have Xavi, he believes he needs more experience and Freixa has said that he would count on him as coach of B”.

Statements by Jordi Cruyff: “A normal answer. What I commented surely because of the friendship between Johan and Joan, the most obvious answer was this. Sports projects have to be in the hands of those who know. I looked forward to convincing them.”

Jordi Cruyff: “It would also have a hole and this has the supervision of Xavi”.

Freixa said he had three closed signings: “The economic situation is complicated and that does not mean that it is not possible to sign but the partner cannot be deceived. The candidates when we have proposals give details and be concrete”.

Refurbishment of the Camp Nou: “Yes, it is one of the most exciting flags. We have a team so that between Monday and summer it can be implemented in September and put the new Palau in 3 years and in 5 the New Camp Nou.”

Super league: “I spoke a long time ago. I was aware before Bartomeu resigned. It is the third time they are trying to start it. We are in favor of a better European competition. We will do the best for Barça and for football.”