Víctor Font continues to demand debates between the candidates to compare projects, “Within a week the members will be able to vote by mail and they have to have all the arguments to be able to vote with conviction and thus avoid voting more with their hearts than with their heads”, was very critical of the issuance of Laporta bonds to rescue the club, “either it is unfeasible or it may lead us to a change in the ownership model,” he regretted Di María’s statements about Leo Messi, “PSG is disrespecting us,” he assured that one of the objectives of the audit will be “to clarify responsibilities regarding the origin of the leak of Leo’s contract“and he pledged through a document, signed before a notary, that if his candidacy governs FC Barcelona he will never model the current property model.

Font was very forceful about the risks of the bond issue proposed by Joan Laporta’s candidacy: “We have to rescue Barça, but at the same time we have verified improvisation and lack of a project in the other candidacies, which have been mounted in two or three months. The Joan Laporta bonds, his star initiative to rescue the club, increase the risk of becoming a Public Limited Company. Bonds are a very old financial instrument. I think I remember that Barça already issued 200 million two or three years ago. But doing them in the current context is taking a lot of risk because you would be issuing junk bonds that can be appropriated by an investment fund, usually American. And these gentlemen in black will want to get the money back or stay with the club through the back door. They are bruite funds. “

In fact, he recalled that Berlusconi’s Milan fell into the clutches of Elliot Management, “an American investment fund that bought the bonds issued by the club. We have to avoid something like this at all costs.”

Font also described as “regrettable” the declarations of Di Maria on the “many possibilities” that Messi ends up at PSG. “They are disrespecting us,” he said.

He also announced that the audit, which will be launched in case of winning the elections, will have as one of the objectives to purge responsibilities in the event that the leak of Leo Messi has been from within the club. And he was also calm about the continuity of the Argentine forward: “I know that he is not moving for money and we are going to offer him an irrefutable sports project with Xavi at the helm, with a life contract that will give us room for maneuver in the first months.”