Victor Font delved into his relationship with Xavi Hernández in the interview he gave to the program TV3’s ‘Onze’. The presidential candidate wanted to emphatically deny that he is pressuring the now Al Sadd coach to publicly show his support for the candidacy he leads, as he hinted Joan Laporta in the morning debate on Tuesday, where he also questioned whether Xavi is actively participating in his project: “Xavi has already made some pre-election statements where in an interview with ‘El Periódico de Catalunya’ he makes it very clear that he has a personal relationship with me and who has been working with us for a long time discussing and analyzing the future of Barça in sports. Maybe I would have liked it if Xavi had made a video pronouncing himself this week in favor of our candidacy, but I have never asked or pressured him. What I have asked of you is that the truth always prevail. If at any time that truth is questioned, help us make the truth prevail. “

Font regretted the insistence of some candidate in discrediting his project in an unfounded way under the mantra of ‘you are with me or against me’: “What I am not going to allow is to put Xavi’s future at Barça at risk. That is the big problem. This mental framework of ‘you are with me or against me’ is a serious mistake. I would love that the other two candidates, in the event that we do not win, have Xavi. We have the advantage that we have worked with Xavi for a long time to develop a sports project according to his needs, but it would not be detrimental to the club if the other candidates did not like Xavi because he has worked with us. The only ones who have Xavi are us: Laporta says he lacks experience and Freixa has only put Koeman’s name on the table “.

Recognized that Xavi’s main challenge is “to be a coach”, but he clarified that “the great challenge ahead is not to offer Xavi the bench but to create the conditions so that Xavi can work at Barcelona for the next ten or fifteen years”, in order “that it does not happen to us as with Guardiola, who was burned, emptied himself and has been training for more years at City than at Barça “. Hence, “we ask Xavi to lead our sports project, regardless of when he takes on the role of coach”. Concluding that “we are convinced that the majority of partners know that Xavi’s leadership is key for the coming years of Barcelona.”

He was also very skeptical about one of the Laporta’s economic proposals to clean up the debt: “The Laporta bonds is the proposal that worries me the most of all the ones I have heard from the candidates. More than by bad intention it is because it is an improvised idea. First they are bonds regulated by the CNMV, now they are not, then there were 200 million, now there are 100, with minorities, now without retailers. It is a real irresponsibility. “

Font claimed to be the winner on March 7: “I am optimistic by nature. I see more possible to win the elections that we raise this Wednesday the Cup against Sevilla.”

And he wanted to make it clear that Real Madrid’s management model is its antithesis: “Florentino Pérez is the antithesis of my way of running a club. It is the image of maximum presidentialism. “