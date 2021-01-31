There is no possible solution. Roma are working on the departure of Dzeko, whose divorce with Paulo Fonseca, his coach, has no turning back. There is no forgiveness or regret. The Bosnian striker has returned to training alone in the previous one at Verona and Fonseca, already trying in every way to refer to his situation in detail. The truth is that according to the Corriere dello Sport, the Bosnian is no longer taken into account by his technician and is waiting to see if the exchange with Inter for Alexis is successful.

A dead king, put king. If Dzeko is on the starting ramp, Fonseca has had no problems in the middle of the press conference in which he has received no less than five questions about the situation of which he was his star, in uttering, instead, praise for him. Borja Mayoral. And it is that the Spanish striker on loan from Real Madrid becomes his reference in attack and Fonseca is not worried about the change at all. What’s more, he has put Spanish as an example of what he wants.

“I am very satisfied with his performance. He is playing well and is working hard for the team. He has always done well when he has taken to the field. He is young and has just arrived, but getting those numbers that he is having is very difficult in Italy, especially for a young man “, explains Fonseca underlining the importance of Spanish and what it will have from now on with the farewell to Bosnian.

Improve Dzeko’s numbers.

The impact of the ex-Madridista is tangible. He has eight goals in 922 minutes of play this season. An average of 0.78 points every ninety minutes. In addition, he adds four assists, with 0.39 per game. This means that Mayoral participates in 1.17 every ninety minutes. His performance is even better than Dzeko’s this season. The Bosnian also has eight goals, but in more minutes played. Dzeko will leave Roma with 0.55 goals every ninety minutes, participating in 0.62 goals (scoring or assisting) per game.