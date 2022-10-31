From having more than 110 billion pesos in 2018, currently the Health Fund for Welfare (Fonsabi), Before the Fund for Protection against Catastrophic Expenses, it barely has almost 46 billion, experts warned.

The current Administration imposed a lock on the Fonsabi, with which he can only dispose of 32 billion pesos a year for cover high-cost ills, and the surplus can be used for other health purposes, such as the implementation of the IMSS Welfare.

“The remainder of the fund is going to be taken to be transferred to whatever is going to function now as IMSS Welfare.

“During the first six months of the following year it is stipulated in the Income Law that was presented on September 8 that they would have to take the remainder,” said Judith Méndez, coordinator of Health and Public Finances of the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP).

The expert warned that the same thing happened with the foundation of the insabi, that is to say, Fonsabi resources were used for the creation of this Institute and catastrophic evils were not attended to.

Janet Oropeza, a researcher for Fundar’s Accountability program, said that with the current Administration, the amount of the Fonsabi it fell off completely.

“It is a fund that was thought of in the long term to finance high-cost illnesses; then only that remains for the Background (almost 46 billion pesos).

“And still in the Income Law the Federation of this year it is said that the surplus (will be used by the Government), but what surplus if there is no longer,” he lamented.

Grupo REFORMA published that the public budget to care for families with illnesses that cause catastrophic expenses fell by more than 50 percent during the current Administration.

While from 2016 to 2018 the expense for that item through the extinct Popular insurance amounted to more than 30 billion pesos, from 2019 to 2021 the investment through Insabi was 14 thousand 957 million, Oropeza warned.

The lowest expense incurred by the Fonsabi It has been in 2021, with only 2 thousand 831 million pesos, Oropeza warned.

For cases treated, which include different types of cancer, AIDS, hemophilia, among others, the decrease was almost 59 percent in the same period.

According to data obtained via the Transparency Law, between 2016 and 2018, the cases financed totaled 277,887, while from 2019 to 2021, they were 114,312.

Oropeza indicated that 32 billion pesos a year to cover high-cost illnesses is a very low amount compared to the care needs for these diseases; and this also makes it difficult to extend their coverage to more than 66 ailments,

The Catastrophic Expense Protection Funds was created mainly to care for catastrophic illnesses of people without social security, so the purposes of this fund have been diverted, he warned.

The expert considered that the main problem is that there is no transparency about the management of this fund and the use of resources.

“It is not bad that it is said that it is going to be spent on health, the problem is not knowing what specifically is being spent on and for how many amounts. There must be much greater transparency,” he said.

