Attractive returns and extensive security – that is what many investors expect from mixed funds. The fund managers, however, usually strive for solid growth and avoidance of losses. Jan Ehrhardt has managed to do this quite well with the Note 1 fund DJE – Zins & Dividende. By Ronny Kohl, financial journalist

“In times like these, investors have an even greater need for proportional and regular distributions,” says Jan Ehrhardt, the manager of the DJE – Zins & Dividende Mischfonds (ISIN: LU0553164731). What is meant is the phase of low interest rates, which has been plaguing bond investors for a long time and is likely to last longer. Where there is no interest income as regular income, dividends are in demand. Ehrhardt is therefore pleased “to be able to deliver reliable yields again this year”. On December 18, his fund distributed EUR 2.32 per unit, which corresponds to a distribution yield of 1.5 percent.

In addition to the regular income, investors also look forward to price increases. Here they are usually not spoiled by mixed funds, maximizing returns is usually not the focus, rather a steady process. The DJE – Zins & Dividende also pursues an absolute return strategy, “with the aim of avoiding losses as far as possible,” explains Ehrhardt. The fund, which operates free of benchmark requirements, tries “by differentiating the weighting of the asset classes bonds on the one hand and dividend and substantial stocks on the other hand to generate regular interest income and to achieve the most sustainable positive performance possible with low volatility”.

In plain language, this means an increase in value of around 70 percent since it was launched in February 2011 (as of November 30, 2020) and four percent in the first eleven months of the corona-ridden 2020. Particularly in the difficult phase from mid-February to mid-March, his fund would have lost significantly less than most competing products: “Our maximum drawdown was relatively small at 12.49 percent,” reports Ehrhardt, and the temporary DAX losses are more than three times as high failed and the nerves of the DJE customers were thus significantly less stressed. The volatility as a measure of the investment risk is a low 7.9 percent. The bottom line is that Börse online gives the fund a rating of 1, which is confirmed by a 5-star rating from Morningstar and the top rating of “very good” (A) from Scope Analysis.

Focus on avoiding losses

The fund’s investment strategy provides for at least 50 percent of the fund’s assets to be permanently invested in bonds to reduce the risk of capital fluctuations, with an equity exposure of between a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 50 percent. When selecting shares, the fund management again pays attention to “stable dividend payments and an investor-friendly corporate policy with capital returns (” total shareholder return “) and share buybacks”, as Ehrhardt continues. A flexible investment approach should enable a quick adjustment to the constantly changing market conditions. As a further safety factor, currency risks are hedged depending on the market situation.

The investments on the bond side are based on in-house research, which helps “selectively filter out the most promising investment ideas from all segments of the bond market”. The focus is on debt securities from public issuers and companies with good to very good credit ratings. Bonds are currently weighted almost 50 percent, with an average rating of BBB +, a duration of three years and a yield of 3.2 percent.

The equity side, in turn, is also weighted relatively high at almost 50 percent – the cash ratio is only 0.7 percent. For Jan Ehrhardt this is “the most effective lever” in fund management. In the spring he was only about 25 percent invested in shares – “as little as never before” – but with the morning breeze on the stock exchanges he dissolved the hedges and accelerated again, which he has maintained to this day.

The three-dimensional FMM method

The stock selection of all DJE funds has always been based on the three-dimensional FMM method (fundamental, monetary, market-based), which Jan’s father and DJE founder Jens Ehrhardt introduced in 1974 and has continuously developed since then. “The starting point is an in-depth top-down analysis that the strategy team updates monthly,” explains Jan. “It helps weight investment ratios, countries, macro views and sectors, and suggests which sectors should be overweighted or underweighted.” Monetary indicators such as interest rates, the behavior of central banks and the supply of money in various countries – i.e. liquidity and the course of money flows around the world – also have an influence. “The actual title selection is then only the last step.”

Companies such as Blackrock, Roche, Hannover Re and Novo Nordisk are currently at the top of the fund manager’s favor. The preferred industries are defensive quality sectors such as health care and food / beverages or chemicals, raw materials and construction values, “which increase when the economy improves,” says Ehrhardt. Technology and growth stocks “that benefit from megatrends such as digitization, infrastructure, e-commerce as well as sustainable energy generation and mobility” are also popular. The portfolio also includes some “green shares” from wind farm operators and turbine manufacturers. The largest regional positions are in the USA, Germany and China.

DJE dividend strategy

In general, Jan Ehrhardt likes sustainable companies whose distributions are covered by free cash flow, but which only pay out 40 to 60 percent. The secure stability in the event of temporary drops in profits. In addition, long-term studies of international stock markets have shown that only slightly more than half of the profits come from price increases and the other half can be attributed to dividend effects.

The current dividend yield of the stock portfolio of around 70 stocks is 2.6 percent, which is more than covered by an average free cash flow yield of over five percent. Due to good profit prospects, Ehrhardt junior also sees scope for future dividend increases, which is in line with Ehrhardt senior’s current market estimates. Jens Ehrhardt expects a positive economic and stock market development in 2021 as a result of fiscal policy stimuli. In particular, he sees opportunities for Europe and for value stocks that could be about to make a comeback.

In Europe, after two decades of weak economic performance, a trend reversal can be seen. The low interest rates should stimulate the European economy in 2021 as well as the extremely high budget deficits for Europe. Likewise, undervalued value stocks should benefit from a general economic upturn – with significant catching-up potential. However, it cannot be assumed that all value sectors will achieve good performance. “In my opinion, one should be careful with the banking sector, because interest rates will hardly rise sharply as long as the central banks take countermeasures,” emphasizes Jens Ehrhardt, adding, however, that his company does not commit itself to value or growth, but solely on investment decisions on a fundamental basis.

Technical specifications

The DJE – Zins & Dividende PA Fund (ISIN: LU0553164731) was launched on February 10, 2011 and manages assets of EUR 2.19 billion (as of November 30, 2020). The grade 1 fund is offered with a maximum issue surcharge of 4.0 percent, the ongoing annual costs are 1.73 percent, and a success fee of up to 10 percent is levied on the increase in value of the unit value that exceeds 4.0 percent . The ordinary income of the fund is distributed regularly.



The performance of the DJE – Zins & Dividende PA fund over the past 5 years; Source: DJE Kapital AG

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE