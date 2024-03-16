Genoa – Winner of the Milan-Sanremo in 1993, Maurizio Fondriest is still riding strong. Talent scout and bike manufacturer, on 9 December the Trentino man climbed the 81 kilometers of the Alto de Letras.

Is the victory in the Classicissima or the last feat more tiring?

«Milan-Sanremo definitely (laughs). On the Alto de Letras we had the time we needed. It all started from a bet with a cyclist I follow, Buitrago: in the spring he sent me a photo from the top of this climb, the longest in Colombia. So I promised him: “When you have your first great result I'll come and do it with you”. He came third in Liège, he won a stage in the Giro: I couldn't back out. We climbed to an altitude of 3,680 metres, the video will be released on Youtube soon.”

What did he feel?

«It was the metaphor for life, for my career as a cyclist, 4 and a half hours, it's the most beautiful climb I've done, I was excited up there. So infinite that you even find yourself doing long downhill stretches, I relived the good moments and the hard ones when you wanted to give up but you resisted and you got to where you wanted.”

A bit of what he did to win in Sanremo.

“Exact. In my first year as a Pro I had climbed the Poggio with the best. In 1988 I took off at the point best suited to me, when we start climbing again after the church but Fignon was already in front: I was sure I would beat him in the sprint, he was a Tour climber and instead I lost. But the lesson made me win the World Cup a few months later, because I didn't make the mistake of underestimating Criquielion. In 1990 I was 5th. And in 1993 the best day of my life arrived.”

Its Classic.

«In the morning my daughter Maria Vittoria was born and then I won. Who did this happen to? In my career, back problems prevented me from winning as much as I could have. But my successes are unique, everyone remembers them. At the World Championships everyone wonders whether or not I would have won without the daring ending with the fall but no one forgets that day. Ditto Sanremo: many have won it. Only me as a new father.”

Poggio is decisive again: why?

«In my generation, few made a difference there. I think of Argentin first, then me, then Bettini. Now there are many. Starting with van der Poel: the word phenomenon is abused but he, like Evenepoel, really is one. He won the road world championship, he won 6 in cyclocross, Sanremo, Roubaix. The same goes for Pogacar who wins the Tour, Flanders, Strade Bianche, he can do it at the Giro and he can do it at Sanremo. van der Poel can make the difference on Poggio but Tadej can surprise.”

Other names?

«Who has already won it, like Mohoric who can start in the descent of the Poggio or Stuyven in the last kilometre. Philpsen is the strongest sprinter up the climb. As an Italian I say Ganna and Milan: the former has already shown that he can compete even if he wasn't brilliant at Tirreno, the latter needs to be tested over 300 kilometers but he is strong.”

Among the cyclists he follows for training there is also the Genoese highlander Gio Batta Persi.

«I also cite him as an example to young professional talents for his stubbornness, systematicity, way of eating and living. He has an enviable passion and consistency.”