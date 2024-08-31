A 24-year-old woman died in an accident that occurred around 2:00 AM on the provincial road in Fondi. Her 6-month-old son, in the car with her, is under observation at Bambino Gesù in Rome but is not in serious condition. The driver of the car, a Volkswagen Golf, was the victim’s partner, who is under guard in the hospital. Another girl on board with her family was also hospitalized.

According to the first findings made on site by the Highway Police officers, who intervened together with the firefighters, the cause of the accident, which did not involve other vehicles, could have been the high speed that caused the car to overturn.