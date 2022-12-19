Mercedes’ competitiveness next season after a struggling 2022 is one of the main objects of speculation in the current winter break. The technical summits of Brackley have already anticipated that the 2023 car will be a revolution compared to the W13, with a real change of concept to be understood as the structure of the bottom and heights from the ground. However, Mercedes will also have to interpret the corrections made by the FIA ​​to the technical regulations in the best possible way to reduce the sensitivity of the cars to porpoising. In particular, the cars for the next championship will have the outer edge of the floor raised by 15 mm, as well as a rise also in the keel of the diffuser.

Karun Chandhok spoke on the channels of Sky Sports F1underlining the risk that Mercedes could actually be put even more into a crisis by the new regulations for 2023: “There is a change in the regulations next year, which is small but not insignificant in terms of ride height and all the cars will have to run higher. Which team hasn’t historically lapped at high ground clearance? The intellectual force that won all those World Cups is still there, in Brackley and Brixworth. However, I don’t think the solution will be as simple as one might think.”. The Mercedes technical director had actually already expressed himself on the occasion of an interview with the magazine Race car engineering, anticipating that the changes to the floor would have facilitated cars designed to work at lower ground clearances. In fact, Mike Elliott believes that the corrections to the bottom will reduce the sensitivity to porpoising, benefiting the single-seaters which, being low, are more prone to aerodynamic rebound: “Rising the bottom edge is probably the biggest factor that will affect the aerodynamics of the cars and this will affect performance. I think this will keep the rim off the ground in high speed sections and I think, in general, it will help most teams that run their cars very low”.

Mike Elliott does not rule out that the changes to the floor could lead the teams to lower their cars, thus compensating for the variations in ground clearance: “To recover the performance lost because of this, we have to see which way to go, whether to lower the car or redraw the area. Running the car at lower heights from the ground could cause the same problem again, but we’ll do some analysis.”. In any case, at the moment it seems difficult to make predictions on the sensitivity of the Mercedes 2023 to the regulatory changes, given that the W14 will have very little in common with its progenitor, especially in the management of the heights from the ground through the suspensions, the main shortcoming of the W13.