The Umberto Veronesi Foundation launches an appeal to all women who have fought breast, uterine or ovarian cancer: become Pink Ambassadors to demonstrate that after the disease you can come back stronger than before, also raising funds for research. The invitation is aimed at patients operated on who have completed their therapies by September 2022, who will be able to submit their application online tomorrow 31 January to 12 March (https://sostieni.fondazioneveronesi.it/pinkambassador/). Also for this edition of the initiative, the selected ‘ambassadors in pink’ will be assisted by a team made up of nutritionists and psychologists. From April to the end of October, intense free training will follow, coordinated and managed by the Italian Athletics Federation, to get ready to run a half marathon under the motto “Nothing stops pink, nothing stops women”.

After the success of the last edition, which saw the participation of 270 women former cancer patients in 20 cities (Milan, Bergamo, Como, Monza Brianza, Varese, Turin, Verona, Venice, Trento, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari, Taranto, Catania, Palermo and Cagliari) – recalls the Veronesi Foundation in a note – for 2023 the project wants to continue to establish itself as “a real national movement in pink for the prevention against typically female cancers” , considering that “science has now proven the benefits of physical activity at all levels of prevention, not just the primary one. According to numerous scientific studies, constant exercise over time reduces the risk of relapses and promotes the psychophysical recovery of cancer patients”.

The Foundation’s goal is “to make this group grow even further, expanding” the initiative “to new Italian cities and involving more and more women who want to share their experience in support of excellent scientific research and prevention, to demonstrate the importance of early diagnosis and correct lifestyles in the fight against cancer.In fact, the great mission of the ambassadors in pink is also to raise funds to finance doctors and researchers who have decided to dedicate their lives to the study and treatment of female oncological pathologies, through the ‘Together’ platform of the Veronesi Foundation.