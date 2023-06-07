Fondazione Stelline entrusts the hotel renovation project to Stefano Boeri

Stars Foundation kicks off a new chapter in its history through an important architectural, digital and financial restructuring process that also aims to achieve financial independence by 2026.

The architectural renovation of all areas pertaining to the hotel was entrusted to the studio Stefano Boeri Interiors which was asked for a large restyling project with the aim of giving a new high-level image to the entire hotel.

The renovation project led by Stefano Boeri Interiors with Giorgio DonàPartner and Director of the studio, will deal with the important historical traces that have characterized the building since its origins to create solutions of aesthetic continuity that respect the architectural context in which it is inserted and to optimize the distribution of hotel and conference spaces as much as possible , which represent an extraordinary functional unicum.

Boeri: “Reviving the architectural centrality of the Palazzo delle Stelline”

“I am happy that we are given the opportunity to rethink the hotel housed in the Stelline complex. A meeting place and culture that deserves to welcome visitors and tourists who love our city in ever greater numbers with a new face. The restyling will be a necessary driving force to relaunch the architectural centrality of the Palazzo delle Stelline and enhance its functional peculiarity” comments Stefano Boeri.

The renovation project will lead to a significant increase in the number of hotel rooms, the creation of a spa within the hotel itself, the reopening of the restaurant to the public and the creation of a lounge for a bar service open to the public.

Massa (Stelline Foundation): “Hotels, it is essential to achieve financial independence”

Fabio MassaPresident of the Stelline Foundation: “The task of Stefano Boeri Interiors, with a view to improving the Stelline Foundation and our hotel, is essential for achieving the goal of financial independence that the foundation has given itself and that, in recent months, has been able to make decisive progress. The design of the new hotel and its assignment, through an open and transparent tender procedure, combined with the overall renovation of the building, will be the driving force of the foundation’s activities in the coming years. I thank the stakeholders, the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan, who are accompanying us along this path”.

The cost of the works for the Fondazione Stelline hotel

The works will have a total cost of approximately 16 million euros: 8.3 million for the conservative restoration and the remaining 8 million for the hotel structure. The renovation of the building is partly co-financed by funds from Lombardy region for 4 million euros already approved and 1.5 million euros defined by a memorandum of understanding to be approved by 2024. The financial coverage of the hotel renovation will, however, be guaranteed through a debt plan that is fully sustainable from future management revenues.

Even the the municipality of Milan participates in this important redevelopment project with the return of the food area to the direct management of the Foundation, another fundamental asset of the building, and a contribution of 1.4 million euros.

The Palazzo will close for nine months during the works: then a new manager by 31 December 2023

The project, for the realization of which is foreseen the complete closure of the Palace for a period of no less than 9 months, has the ultimate goal of giving back to the city a place for culture and for the meeting of ideas, a public space with expanded services and greater investments to dedicate to cultural proposals. And – above all – a Foundation that can invest in culture in complete financial autonomy starting from 2026.

From 31 August 2023 the rental contract with the current manager will end without fail, who will have to leave the structure no later than 31 December 2023. Fondazione Stelline is already working on the tender for the hotel’s management contract. Senior Advisor for the choice of the future management partner of the Hotel is the Professor Magda AntonioliSenior Professor at the SDA Bocconi School of Management and director of the SDA program for Executive in General Management for the Hotel Sector.

Stelline Foundation: the new website is online

Not only is the “physical” renovation of the Palazzo underway but also the digital one: the new website has been online since 22 May www.stelline.ittotally redesigned and rethought with a visual style that is clean, contemporary and minimalist while maintaining its institutional and Milanese character.

The artistic and cultural programming of the Stelline Foundation

Thanks to an intense planning and curatorship activity, the Stelline Foundation has proposed important exhibitions of contemporary art in recent years with the collaboration of some of the most prestigious artists on the international scene, such as Marlene Dumas, Tony Cragg, Anish Kapoor, Wang Guangyi. The next appointment in the cultural sphere is on June 5 when the exhibition Naturales Quaestiones by will be inaugurated Katarina Ivanishin Kardum, one of the most interesting artists of the contemporary Croatian scene, in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art of Zagreb and the Museum of Natural History of Milan. With the new Board of Directors, greater impetus has been given to the idea of ​​a Foundation as a “house” in which different, plural ideas are confronted, which will be opportunities for further study and debate.

