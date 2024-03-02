The federal government of Mexico, through different agencies and organizations, provides workers in the Mexican formal sector with different benefits, such as being able to access housing or other types of credit.

And one of those organizations is the Institute of the National Fund for Workers' Consumption, better known as Fonacotfinancial institution of the Mexican State, which was created to support the Adquisition of goods and services.

Under this understanding, Fonacot makes available to workers in the Mexican formal sector the possibility of acquiring loans with lower interest than those found on the market.

It is this way that to access a Fonacot credit and, thus, have access to financing of up to 4 months of the salary that a worker receives, according to the official website of the Institute, you must comply with the following requirements:

*Receive income from the central zone minimum wage onwards, not including benefits.

*Have a minimum age of 18 years.

*Have a minimum length of employment of six months (for temporary workers in two or more work centers with a maximum of 5 business days of sick leave between two CTs).

*Work in one or more Work Centers affiliated with the FONACOT Institute.

*Cell phone number for validation call at the time.

*Have at least two personal references.

*Personal email.

Fonacot: if you meet 7 characteristics you can RECEIVE up to 4 months of your SALARY/Photo: Freepik

It should be noted that to define the amount of the Fonacot credit, the organization take into account the following elements:

*The total of fixed, permanent and cash payments that appear on your payroll receipt.

*The total deductions that appear on your payroll receipt.

*The seniority in your workplace.

*The monthly payment capacity you have as a result of the analysis of your Payroll receipt (perceptions less deductions).

*The discount capacity that you want to be applied to your monthly salary (10%, 15% or 20%).*

*The result of the qualification of your Work Center, carried out by the Institute.

*The selected term of your credit.

*The result of consulting your payment history to a credit information company.

To request a Fonacot loan, the worker must appear at the facilities of this Mexican government agency with the documents requested for this purpose, which can be consulted on the official website of the financial institution.