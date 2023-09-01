President Lula this Wednesday during an official act at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, often says that those who have not suffered from hunger cannot understand those who have nothing to put in their mouths, the pain of mothers who have to put their children to bed on an empty stomach. It is a reality that the current president of Brazil knew while he was growing up in a small house on the outskirts of a city in the interior of Pernambuco. This Thursday Lula presented in Terezina (Piauí) his plan to end the hunger suffered by 33 million of his compatriots, 16% of the population. The leader of the Workers’ Party is furious that his homeland, which came off the UN hunger map in 2014, as he usually remembers as soon as he can, and is an agricultural power, once again has so many hungry and malnourished.

“The problem is not the lack of food… it’s that the people don’t have money to buy food!”, the president proclaimed before a packed audience, who was reminded that “Brazil is rich, has a lot of land, has scientific knowledge , is the third largest producer of livestock in the world, the first in animal protein…”. Lula has stressed that hunger will only end when all Brazilians work and have a salary. During the act he has been covered by a good part of his ministers and by his wife, Janja.

When he first assumed power, in 2003, Lula solemnly promised his compatriots, who for the first time saw a worker at the pinnacle of power, that he would work so that everyone could eat three meals a day. Although ten years ago that goal seemed within reach, hunger is once again high on the list of tasks for the Brazilian president, who already held that position between 2003 and 2010.

The choice of Piauí is due to several factors: Lula presented the Fome Zero program there two decades ago, it is a sparsely populated state but no other is so faithful to the Workers’ Party (76% won Lula there in the 2022 elections) and It is the political fiefdom of the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, whose portfolio manages a large budget because it includes the Bolsa Família anti-poverty program, as well as the fight against hunger. A very juicy and coveted portfolio by center-right parties that Lula is courting to expand his meager base of parliamentary support.

The new plan against hunger, with measures that concern 24 of the 37 ministries, is an updated reissue of the measures adopted by the PT governments. In addition to consolidating Bolsa Familia (the amount of which Jair Bolsonaro increased spectacularly during the pandemic to a level that Lula has maintained), the leftist president has promised to raise the minimum wage annually, has increased food purchases from family farms and has increased the budget for the school lunch that all students receive. During Bolsonaro’s tenure, many of these measures saw his funds significantly cut.

Among the novelties included in this plan compared to those designed at the beginning of the century, two stand out: the incentive for food producers who work in an environmentally sustainable manner and the creation of a national network of food banks (which already exist in some States ) to fight waste.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also HS Vantaa The circular dwelling house was left short in one place in Kivisto - Now the large “Colosseum” is getting its last missing piece subscribe

Minister Dias has also announced that the Government will invest 25 million reais (5 million dollars) to buy food from small producers that will be distributed in a thousand soup kitchens in 25 of the 27 states.

After the interventions of the rest of the speakers, Lula has taken the microphone to give some brushstrokes about his childhood in Garanhuns. “I didn’t know about bread until I arrived in São Paulo. At my house, breakfast was a broken coconut with cassava fariña and coffee. And that’s it”. Years passed, she has said, “until I realized how important it is to eat calories and protein.”

Subscribe here to the newsletter THE COUNTRY America and receive all the current news in the region.