RIA Novosti: Russia regards Pashinyan’s speech as a provocation

Russia views the speech of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the European Parliament as a provocation, a high-ranking RIA Novosti source in Moscow stated.

We regard the speech of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the European Parliament on October 17 as absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially with regard to Russia and Russian-Armenian relations high-ranking RIA Novosti source in Moscow

According to the agency’s interlocutor, such statements are an attempt to turn Armenia into “Ukraine number three,” if Moldova is considered second.

The source emphasized that Pashinyan is “taking leaps and bounds along the path of Vladimir Zelensky”.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum assessed the prospects for relations with Armenia. According to him, states do not cease to be allies, and therefore Moscow is ready to continue to provide assistance to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said the CSTO did not help Armenia during the conflict with Azerbaijan in 2021

Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at a meeting of the European Parliament on October 17, said that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) did not help Armenia during the conflict with Azerbaijan in 2021.

According to him, two days after the dissolution of parliament, on May 12, the Azerbaijani military violated the border with Armenia along an area of ​​about one hundred kilometers and invaded the country’s sovereign territory to a depth of four kilometers.

In this situation, the CSTO, in whose security system Armenia is located, did nothing to help us. They left us all alone Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia

In September, Pashinyan said that the external security systems in which Armenia is involved are ineffective. He drew attention to the fact that the country’s allies are trying to show its vulnerability and are making more and more efforts to do this.

The Armenian parliament responded about a possible exit from the CSTO and the EAEU

The head of the commission on external relations in the Armenian parliament and a deputy of the ruling Civil Contract faction, Sarkis Khandanyan, answered the question about the country’s possible withdrawal from the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

This kind of thing is not being discussed right now. Sarkis Khandanyan Head of the Commission on External Relations in the Parliament of Armenia

In May, Pashinyan said that Armenia would leave the CSTO if it considered it an “ineffective organization.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that such statements are a sovereign choice, but Moscow hopes that no interim administrations will destroy ties between states.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin expressed the opinion that Armenia in the foreseeable future may announce its withdrawal from the CSTO. The politician also emphasized that Pashinyan is consistently pursuing a policy to reduce Russia’s influence in Armenia.

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa said that Armenia’s possible withdrawal from the CSTO would be fraught with serious consequences for the country, since participation in the organization implies a number of economic and political guarantees. For Russia, such a step by the state leadership will also be extremely unpleasant.