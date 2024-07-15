The United States government announced on Monday (15) that the Secret Service will also provide security for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Secret Service is responsible for the security of former presidents and candidates for president, vice president and their families in the four months leading up to the election, but this escort is generally only offered to candidates from the two major American parties, the Democrats and the Republicans.

Earlier, Republican White House candidate Donald Trump had asked in a message on the social network Truth Social that, in addition to himself and the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, Kennedy also be protected by the Secret Service.

“In light of what is happening in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection – immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy family, this is the right thing to do!” Trump wrote.

Trump was shot dead at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13). The former president suffered a graze wound to the ear and, after he ducked, Secret Service agents stood over him to prevent him from being shot again. They then escorted him off the stage. One audience member was killed and two others were wounded. The shooter was killed.

Hours after Trump’s charge on Monday, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House press conference that Biden “directed him to work with the Secret Service to provide protection for Robert Kennedy Jr.”

Kennedy’s uncle, then-Democratic President John F. Kennedy, and his father, then-Senator Robert F. Kennedy, were shot and killed in 1963 and 1968, respectively. Robert F. Kennedy was a presidential candidate when he was killed.