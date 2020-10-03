US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he tested negative for coronavirus, unlike his electoral rival, incumbent President Donald Trump.

“I am pleased to announce that Jill and I (Biden’s wife. – Author) have tested negative for COVID. Thank you all for your concern messages. I hope this serves as a reminder: put on a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands. ” – he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he wished Trump a speedy recovery on his own behalf and on behalf of his wife.

The culprit for the infection of the President of the United States was his adviser – 31-year-old former model Hope Hicks, who was with him on September 29 on the plane when he was heading for a televised debate with his electoral rival Joe Biden. She did not wear a protective mask.

Trump’s entourage claims that the presidential couple is suffering a mild illness. And in the White House, where all employees were urgently tested, COVID-19 was detected in a journalist who works in the presidential pool, and in a White House press officer.

