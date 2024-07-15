Washington, USA.- He President of the United States, Joe Bidenmade a firm call to the National unity and rejection the use of the violence to resolve political differences in a speech delivered from the Oval Office.

In his speech, which lasted just over six minutes and was broadcast by the main television networks this Sunday, Biden He stressed the importance of resolving political differences at the polls and not through violence.

“In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box. That’s how we do it, at the ballot box, not with bullets,” Biden said, as the country reels from the recent attack on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

While he did not provide any new details about the investigation of the attemptthe president used the incident as a call for reflection on the need to move forward without resorting to violence.

Recalling past events such as the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and the attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden insisted that there is no room in the United States for any kind of violence.

“The political climate in this country has become very heated. It is time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do so,” the president said, stressing the importance of civility and mutual respect.

In his speech, Biden also stressed that despite deep disagreements between the parties, differences must be addressed through debate and words, not acts of violence.

“I believe politics should be a place for peaceful debate, for seeking justice, for making decisions guided by the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution,” he added, promoting an America characterized by decency and grace, rather than extremism and anger.

Biden also mentioned that he had spoken to Trump by phone after the attack, expressing relief that Trump was OK and that both he and first lady Jill Biden were keeping him in their prayers.

Trump, who was injured in the incident, is currently in Milwaukee, where he will officially be declared the Republican Party’s candidate for the upcoming November elections, in which his vice presidential running mate will also be announced.