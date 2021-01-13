National and provincial officials, political leaders and social, cultural and human rights referents linked to Kirchnerism requested this Wednesday the “freedom” of the head of the organization Tupac Amaru, Milagro Sala, on Saturday five years after her detention, and they denounced the “political, judicial and media persecution to which she is subjected.”

This was expressed in an open letter entitled “For a democracy without political prisoners. Freedom to Milagro Sala “, and that is known days after the request demanding the release of former vice president Amado Boudou, with a firm conviction in the Ciccone case.

“5 years of injustice. 5 years of arbitrariness. This January 16 marks the 5-year anniversary of the arbitrary detention of Milagro Sala. From then until today she continues to be detained, in the last time with house arrest, as well as other colleagues from your organization “, the text begins.

Among the signing officials are the Buenos Aires Ministers of Justice, Julio Alak; and of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi; the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla; the comptroller of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Cristina Caamaño; the Undersecretary of Penitentiary Affairs Ministry of Justice, Maria Laura Garrigós; and the presidential advisers Dora Barrancos and Adriana Puiggrós.

Also signed by the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Spanish; the head of Sedronar, Gabriela Torres; the director of Banco Provincia, Juliana di Tulio; as well as the mayor of Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza.

Legislators and referents like the head of the Frente Patria Grande, Juan Grabois; the national deputy Eduardo Valdés; the president of Télam, Bernarda Llorente; the former attorney Alejandra Gils Carbó, Father Francisco “Paco” Olveira (Cure in Option for the Poor), José Schulman of the Argentine League for Human Rights), the federal judge of San Martín Martina Isabel Forns, among others.

“Through this letter and the activities that will be carried out in different parts of the country to denounce this injustice, we propose: to publicize the illegitimate process of detention and persecution of the organization that Milagro leads, to denounce before the Justice the violation of human and civil rights, demand a fair process and the freedom of Milagro and the detained companions, and embrace of solidarity to those who during all these years were criminalized for their commitment to poor people, “says the text.

“The political, judicial and media persecution to which Milagro Sala and her colleagues from the Túpac Amaru Neighborhood Organization are subjected has clear political and judicial intellectual authorship: Gerardo Morales and the Superior Court of Justice of Jujuy,” according to the signatories.

They also clarify that this action aims to “decimate the popular organization that managed to break the monopoly in public housing work and build participatory budgets on the matter, which put the political and economic system of Jujuy in check by denouncing mafia pacts with the last dictatorship civic military “.

They also highlight that the work of the social leader “gave priority and prominence to the most excluded, indigenous, unemployed and unemployed people, young people, as subjects of rights and social transformation” and added that Sala “is imprisoned in Jujuy for being a leader politics that pitted power. She is imprisoned for being a woman, black and a fighter. “

In the same way, they emphasize that “Morales managed to eliminate forms of collective organization demanding the rights of humble sectors, derived from the dismantling of the Tupac Amaru” but that “he did not manage to break Milagro morally and politically. She and the organization continue standing” .

The signatories point out that in these five years “they have also managed to accuse her” of “illicit association, fraud to the detriment of the Public Administration and extortion” as well as “putting her on the dock of the accused, that she goes to jail, that in the national press and international his work and his figure is reviled, but also vindicated and known “.

“However, Milagro never knew what she was accused of. The order to request a trial does not contain any indication of dates, nor modes of commission of the crimes that were charged to her. Milagro went to trial without knowing specifically why she was sitting in front of a court “, they denounced.

In this sense, they highlighted that “lack of clarity and constant surprise about the facts of the accusation against Milagro was continuous and was not cleared up in the higher levels of review. They also did not allow him to incorporate expert, documentary and testimonial evidence for defense. “

“For those of us who signed this letter, people dedicated to public service in the national and provincial executive, legislative and judicial branches, political references, social and union leaders, professionals and people committed to human rights and democracy, Milagro’s freedom is urgent “, they specified.

“From our deepest commitment to the Republic and the rule of law, we demand the due constitutional guarantees that all criminal proceedings require, and we affirm our vocation to promote and realize a society with full and effective access to economic, social, cultural and environmental rights. “, synthesized the more than one hundred signatories.

