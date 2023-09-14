Asparagus season and guests visiting. The recipe for asparagus flan came at just the right time. A colorful appetizer. It was also useful that the preparation could be done in the oven. This also leaves time for the guests. I was wondering if I could make the batter for the flan a few hours in advance. An email to Janneke showed that she sometimes does this a day in advance. Following the recipe turned out to be child’s play. I have not changed anything (but will keep that in mind for the future, the basic recipe should also work fine with other vegetables; for example, I would use broccoli and a slightly spicier blue cheese). We still had to figure out what shapes we would use to prepare the flans. They became our (heat-resistant) water glasses. The flans tasted good. They really don’t need to be boiling hot on the table, they actually taste better when they’ve cooled down a bit. This is also useful with guests. A Riesling from Sipp, from Alsace, paired well with this course and the following traditionally prepared white asparagus.

