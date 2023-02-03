February 3, 2023 17:49

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is causing a difficult time for his country regarding the resumption of suspended financing under the $6.5 billion bailout plan.

Hours after his remarks, the Pakistani rupee recorded its lowest level against the dollar, continuing its sharp decline since last week.

Sharif made the remarks at a meeting of civilian and military leaders in the northwestern city of Peshawar, which he chaired to study the response to Monday’s mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people.

“Our economic situation is unimaginable. As you know, the IMF mission is in Pakistan, and this is giving us a hard time,” the prime minister said.

“You all know that resources are running out,” Sharif added, stressing that Pakistan is currently facing an economic crisis.

Sharif was talking about the money the country might need for any military or counter-terrorism action in response to an Islamist insurgency.

The IMF mission is visiting Pakistan to discuss the fiscal consolidation measures the institution needs from the country to issue the ninth revision of the Extended Fund Facility, which aims to assist countries facing balance of payments crises.

The rupiah fell 1.9 percent to its lowest level at 276.58 against the dollar in the interbank market today, Friday, according to the central bank.

The rupiah has fallen 16.5 percent since the authorities gave up the currency and left its value to be determined by the market.

The rupee also fell 2.65 percent against the dollar on the open market, according to the Association of Exchange Companies.

Pakistan got a $6.5 billion bailout package from the IMF.

A delegation from the Foundation is visiting Pakistan to resume the stalled talks since last November for $2.5 billion that has not yet been disbursed.

Despite the economic situation, Sharif said his country would do everything it could to fight militancy.

“We will use all available resources to fight this danger,” he added.

Source: Reuters