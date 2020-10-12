In the English Premier League there could be a revolution: like that Daily Telegraph reports, the number of clubs is to be reduced from 20 to 18 teams based on the example of the Bundesliga. To this end, a cup competition is to be abolished and the promotion and relegation mode to be changed.
The mainspring for these changes are above all Liverpool FC with coach Jürgen Klopp and record champions Manchester United. Together with the English Football League (EFL), the changes are to be promoted. Under the autonomous Premier League, the EFL is the amalgamation of the lower leagues (Championship, League One, League Two).
Talks about implementation should have been going on since 2017 – these have now been accelerated in the wake of the corona crisis. Similar to the Bundesliga, the calendar of the English clubs is packed full. With two cup competitions and 20 league teams, the burden on the island is even higher than in Germany.
A main reason why the top clubs in particular hope for a reduction in league strength. And the somewhat unpopular league cup will soon be canceled. In England the second cup competition alongside the traditional FA Cup. Third, the Super Cup (Community Shield) should no longer exist.
The ascent and descent mode is also in focus. Here, too, there should be a chance for the table 16, at least similar to the Bundesliga. give the Premier League to create relegation via relegation. So far, only the second division teams have played the third promoted team via a relegation tournament – according to the reform, the third, fourth and fifth of the Championship and the 16th of the Premier League should do so.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge. And it’s a huge change, so it’s not going to happen without pain. But do I really think it’s for the good of the game as a whole? Definitely!” Said EFL chairman Rick Parry to theDaily Telegraph.
The Premier League, on the other hand, is not particularly enthusiastic about the plans. “According to the Premier League, a number of suggestions in the published plan could have detrimental effects on the overall game. And we are disappointed that EFL Chairman Rick Parry has pledged his support. The Premier League has in good faith with their clubs and the EFL worked together to find a solution to the demand for COVID-19 bailout funding. This work will continue, “an official statement said.
There is a threat of a dispute between the Premier League and the EFL. Critics believe the big Premier League teams want to expand their power. Because in order to implement the reform plans, a change in voting rights is planned: Instead of the previous one, each Premier League club has one vote, the voting rights are now to go entirely to the nine clubs that have been in the league the longest.
With Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea that would be the “Big Six”, Everton, Southampton and West Ham would be added. With six votes, changes to the regulations would be possible in the future – that is, the “Big Six” could decide.
