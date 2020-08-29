Abraham Lincoln’s shadow once again relieved the tens of thousands of African Americans from across the country who braved the heat and pandemic to reclaim the dream of Martin Luther King, 57 years after the most powerful speech in the history of civil rights.

Angela Nobels came from Massachusetts, with her two daughters; Katy Lady, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her black and white co-workers; Shakira Heart, who stood stoically in the sun to raise the banner, from the Bronx (New York), Valerie Wilson, from Paterson (New Jersey), grateful to the volunteers from Portland (Oregon) who treated her when she suffered a lipothymia; and Stanley Castillo had ridden the night before without thinking in the car of two friends in Brooklyn, dozing until Washington.

All wore a mask and were “socially distant, but united in spirit,” clarified Martin Luther King III, the first-born of the murdered leader. They were determined to resume the dream of the 1960s, which clearly never came to fruition. Those who arrived the day before demonstrated as close as they got to the White House, fenced off and barricaded since the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests began, following the assassination of George Floyd in late May. Some listened to the president’s speech confused between indignation and surprise, by the parallel reality that he described and the absence of any mention of Jacob Blake, shot by the police just last Sunday. Others, like Angela, flatly refused. “I consider it an insult to reason,” he explained. Everyone endured the fireworks display that rose in the dead of night above the National Mall for the president’s guests at the White House to enjoy the celebration that crowns him a candidate for a second term.

“I can’t understand what the people who vote for him think,” sighed the 53-year-old woman, who works in clinical trials for a pharmaceutical company. “All she has done has been to favor the rich and big companies, but she has done nothing for normal human beings.”

The word “human being” was the key to the day. Those who endured the sun until they fainted or jumped into the pond water on the National Mall did so with the feeling that people like Donald Trump can’t see past their skin color, and, “How do I find comfort when Is my blackness the weapon you fear? ”read the banner that Shakira held, under streams of sweat.

THE KEYS: Gathered in Washington. Attendees, from all over the country, raised their voices against racial discrimination A way to go. “This is a step in the right direction,” said Jacob Blake’s father, shot by a police officer.

Trump has been able to turn the protests around and turn them into an electoral weapon. It is about making all Americans believe that the vandalism and looting they have seen on television in Milwaukee, Kenosha or New York will soon reach their city and threaten their lives and that of their families if Joe Biden is elected president. The former vice president of Obama finds himself cornered between two narratives, that of the protesters who repudiate him for having supported the zero tolerance law that unleashed mass incarceration and that of Trump that accuses him of being hostage to “the radical left.” to win the elections at the hands of Kamala Harris, the first black senator from California to be elected as vice president.

“Without Justice, there is no peace!”



That is why the renamed ‘March of Commitment’ was not about making a show of force, paled by the pandemic, but, Reverend Al Sharpton explained to this newspaper, about “leading the transformation” of that collective pain into legislation that would reform the system police. “How can there be justice if the system is not fair?” Asked the banners. “Without justice, there is no peace!” The father of Jacob Blake chanted into the microphones, whose son lies paralyzed – and handcuffed, he denounced – in a hospital bed because a police officer did not take two minutes to find out what his role in a domestic dispute before the gun is discharged from behind.

Overwhelmed and exhausted by the turnaround that his life and that of his family have taken this week, Blake reached the Lincoln Memorial leaning on two men, one for each arm, but little by little he was infected with the energy of the mass and the optimism of the dream until believing that there will be justice for his son, he told this newspaper before going on stage. “This is a step in the right direction.”

Organizers combed the lines with forms to request the vote, a necessary step in the US to be able to vote. “Our challenge is to take advantage of this movement and expand it so that it consists not only in expressing frustrations but in votes,” asked King’s son. “If you are looking for a savior, look in the mirror and vote.” His father and the generation that this Friday passed the torch came from all over the country to change the system when they could not even vote. “That is optimism and that is a dream,” summarized Sharpton. “We cannot lose optimism.”