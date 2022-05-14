His Excellency Yuriko Koike, Governor of “Tokyo”, canceled a visit to the Middle East that was scheduled to start today, following the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who passed away on Friday. Koike – who held the position of President of the Japanese-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Association in Japan and speaks Arabic – issued a statement on behalf of the citizens of Tokyo expressing her grief over this painful loss and her sympathy with the people of the UAE. She said: We will always remember the distinguished achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in promoting the friendship based on goodwill between Japan and the UAE. She stressed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan devoted his efforts for a long time to the solid development of the UAE, and for peace and stability in the Middle East, and thanks to his strong leadership, we are also celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan this year. The Governor of Tokyo concluded her statement by saying: We will always remember his distinguished achievements in promoting the friendship based on goodwill between Japan and the UAE, stressing the continued commitment of the Tokyo metropolitan government to developing relations between the two countries.