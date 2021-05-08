As planned, the Executive Branch published this Saturday the call for national elections in compliance with the National Electoral Code that establishes May 10 as the deadline for the call to the STEP and the general elections.

Through Decree 303/2021, which bears the signatures of President Alberto Fernández, the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, the Government called for primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections ( STEP) for the selection of candidates for senators and national deputies for August 8, while it was set for October 24 for the general elections.

However, in the agreement signed this Friday between the ruling party and the opposition, it was decided to reprogram the STEP for the September 12 and the general ones for him November 14th, in a measure promoted in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic.

For this, a project was agreed upon after Pedro’s minister “Wado” and the president of the Deputies, Sergio Massa, agreed to include the “lock clause“requested by Juntos por el Cambio to guarantee that once this law is approved there will be no further changes in dates or a suspension of the STEP.

“This law may not be modified or repealed during the current calendar year as it regulates a subjective public right of the political parties, fundamental institutions of the democratic system, to choose their candidates for the elective positions provided for in the National Constitution,” he says. the article added.

Beyond the agreement, the Government had to comply with the electoral process of calling elections and, therefore, this Saturday published the decree that confirms that the Ministry of the Interior, through the National Electoral Directorate, will adopt the necessary measures for the organization and conducting the elections.

This year the mandates of 127 national deputies and from the senators of the provinces of Catamarca, Chubut, Córdoba, Corrientes, La Pampa, Mendoza, Santa Fe and Tucumán.

According to what was resolved in the meeting held in the Salon de los Escudos de la Rosada between the Minister of the Interior, the president of the Chamber of Deputies and the heads of each block, in the coming days a project will be presented in Congress with the modifications of the dates.

It is not confirmed who will present the project in Congress. De Pedro assured that as Fernández travels to Europe this Saturday it was difficult for him to be able to sign it and that it could be presented by legislators. But Together for Change insisted that it be an official government text.

In the draft of the project that will be presented, it will also be established that the deadline for the registration of candidates and request for officialization of lists is modified “only once, by way of exception and only for the 2021 national elections.”

Likewise, the initiative also indicates a one-time modification of the deadline for the start of the electoral campaign.

GRB