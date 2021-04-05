Days after the zoom meeting between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Alberto Fernández, in which the head of the Buenos Aires government requested more vaccines to immunize the population at risk in the City, the national government decided to send doses directly to PAMI.

Official sources assured that the head of the agency, Luana Volnovich, will contact the Ministry of Health and all the parties involved to advance the details and the necessary structure for the vaccination of the elderly, the most vulnerable sector against the pandemic.

The government’s move to avoid giving total control of the doses to the Buenos Aires administration had already been anticipated by the President himself after the virtual conclave with Rodríguez Larreta.

“He expressed his concern to me about speeding up the vaccination of older adults in CABA, taking into account that a higher percentage of them reside in the city. Given the concern, I proposed analyze the possibility of involving PAMI in the application of vaccines“, the president had written.

News in development.

JPE